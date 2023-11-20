Kano State Governor Dismissed, Plans to Appeal at Supreme Court

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has been dismissed from office and plans to appeal the decision at the Supreme Court. The Court of Appeal in Abuja has voided his election as governor, ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission to withdraw his certificate of return. Despite this setback, Yusuf remains optimistic and assures his supporters that their mandate will be preserved and protected.





JUST IN: Appeal Court Fixes Date to Hear Kano Governorship Election Appeal

NNPP Rejects Appeal Court Judgement on Kano State Governor
The New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, has rejected the Appeal Court Judgement sacking Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir, describing it as a miscarriage of justice.

Civil Society Groups Express Shock Over Appeal Court's Judgement on Kano State Gubernatorial Elections
Twenty-six civil society groups criticize the recent judgement on the Kano State gubernatorial elections, stating that it confirms justice in Nigeria is now available to the highest bidder. The groups highlight inconsistencies and contradictions in the judgement.

Northern group tasks Appeal Court on Kano governorship poll
The North East Youth Progressive Union, in collaboration with the Coalition for Democratic Right Group, has urged judges of the Appeal Court handling the governorship case of Kano State to give justice a chance to prevail on behalf of people.

Appeal Court upholds Kano NNPP Reps member Jibrin's election

Kano guber: Appeal court to commence hearing on Monday
The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has fixed Monday, November 6, 2023, for a hearing of the appeal filed by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf challenging the nullification of his election by the Kano State Election Petition Tribunal.

