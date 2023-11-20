Yemen's Huthi rebels seize ship owned by Israeli businessman

Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels said on Sunday that they had seized in the Red Sea a ship owned by an Israeli businessman and rerouted it to Yemen's coast. The vessel is operated by a Japanese firm, prompting Tokyo to intervene and “directly” approach the rebels. The announcement came days after the rebel group threatened to target Israeli vessels in the waterway over Israel’s war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Huthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, that the rebels “seized an Israeli ship and took it to the Yemeni coast”. Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Tokyo was “communicating with Israel, and in addition to directly approaching the Huthis, we are also urging Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iran and other countries concerned to strongly urge the Huthis for the early release of the vessel and crew members”





