EPL: Rio Ferdinand identifies two defenders Man Utd should sign

Man United have so far conceded 13 goals in just nine Premier League games this season. Erik ten Hag’s side have also conceded a massive seven goals in three Champions League games, bringing their overall numbers to 20 goals conceded across all competitions so far. 'The boy at Lens, there is one there, he's good,' Ferdinand told the Manchester Evening News. 'The Uruguayan boy at Barcelona - Araujo. Whether he's gettable or not, I think he is brilliant.

” He added, 'I have always said this - to be a successful team, you need that foundation of a solid defence and to be able to pick similar players. 'But Martinez has been a huge, huge loss. His personality, his character, his ability on the ball has been exactly what ten Hag wants and United were at their best last season when those two were playing together.

