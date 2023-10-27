EPL: Berbatov predicts Man Utd vs Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea fixtures

Speaking with BetFair, Berbatov said: 'Chelsea vs Brentford - I will go for Chelsea. They need to find their consistency. They have enough quality to win the game. Prediction – 1-0. 'Arsenal vs Sheffield United - It’s an easy win on paper, to be honest. It should be a win for Arsenal. I see it as a win. Prediction – 3-0.

'Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest - Mo Salah is still there. So based on that, watch them closely because, in the end, they can surprise everybody. I’ll go with them to win it. Scoreline – 2-0. 'Man Utd vs Man City - I’ll go for a draw. Hopefully, if United don’t make silly mistakes, they can get a surprising win. Scoreline – 1-1.'

