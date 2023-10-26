EPL: Saha reveals Rashford’s only problem at Man Utd

Rashford was Man United’s Player of the Year last season after scoring 30 goals and making 11 assists across all competitions for the Premier League giants. But so far this season, it has been a very different story with the England international. Rashford has scored just one goal and provided three assists in 12 games for Erik ten Hag’s side. “In Marcus Rashford, I see a player with tremendous quality – there’s no doubt about that.

“He has a tendency to think too much and that is the problem he has at the moment. It sounds very simplistic but it’s not. He’s got great energy levels, he’s very physical and the volume of his runs are his main strengths.” He added, “We want to see Rashford committing and not worry about making mistakes. He needs to attack, try and cross the ball, shoot at goal and be happy if he wins a corner. “It is very simplistic but that’s the reality for Rashford right now.

