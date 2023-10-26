EPL: They have zero chance – Tim Sherwood predicts winner of Man Utd, City clash

Speaking on Sky Sports, Sherwood said: 'No. Simple as that. Zero chance. Zero chance. There's no chance. They didn't look organised out of possession, how are they going to get the ball? To be fair though Jules , their best chance is counter-attacking, that's what they are.

“They can't handle the ball, they don't dominate possession, they counter attack and they have the threats to be able to do that. “Bruno and Marcus Rashford are a threat, Garnacho when he comes on, Hojlund but smart money says it can only be a Man City win.' Man City have won twice out of their three matches against Man United, including a 6-3 win in October last year.

