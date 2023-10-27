Nasarawa Assembly addresses concerns over unpaid allowances for LG deputy chairmen

Balarabe, who reacted to the situation during a meeting with the Forum of Deputy Chairmen in his office in Lafia, assured the affected individuals that the issues surrounding their unpaid allowances would be resolved amicably in order to allow them to carry out their duties without hindrance and ensure effective service delivery, peace and unity within the local government areas.

“I will invite the chairmen and you people for a round table discussion in order to solve the issue once and for all,' he stated. The speaker equally urged the deputies to support Governor Abdullahi Sule's administration to ensure its success in the state, stressing that collaborative efforts were essential for the advancement of Nasarawa State.

