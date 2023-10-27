‘No woman can say she hasn’t done abortion once or twice’

The reality star, who disclosed during her stay in the Big Brother House that she has done an abortion in the past, said some people tried to use her revelation to troll her after the show but she refused to be bullied. Speaking in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Phyna said, 'When I came out of the Big Brother House, everybody wanted to chase clout with Phyna. Everybody was ready to do sh*t.

'When I was in the House, there was a conversation, everybody was talking.. Before I even come back to that. The issue of abortion, na who open up dem know, right? There’s no woman that can say she hasn’t done abortion once or twice.' DAILY POST recalls Phyna and Chichi had a heated altercation during the 'Level Up' reunion after latter called her an 'abortionist'.

