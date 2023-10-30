EPL: No other top team plays that way – Carragher slams Ten Hag after Man City defeat

After the game, Carragher criticized United's lack of recognisable playing style, as they were blown away by their rivals.

'He has been here 18 months and none of us here can explain what Manchester United try to do with how they play. 'They play underdog football. They play counter-attack and long balls - no other top team plays that way. 'It's really shocking when you see them try to play out from the back,' Carragher said.

Preview: Manchester United vs Manchester City – prediction, team newsA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Man Utd vs Man City: Ten Hag names player to make difference at DerbyManchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has hinted at starting Mason Mount against Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday. According to Ten Hag, the former Chelsea midfielder can make the difference against the champions. He noted that Mount will always improve his team whenever he is selected. Read more ⮕

Man Utd vs Man City: Ten Hag names player to make difference in DerbyManchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has hinted at starting Mason Mount against Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday. According to Ten Hag, the former Chelsea midfielder can make the difference against the champions. He noted that Mount will always improve his team whenever he is selected. Read more ⮕

EPL: Ten Hag explains why he substituted Hojlund during 3-0 defeat to Man CityManchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has defended his decision to replace striker Rasmus Højlund midway through the second half of their 3-0 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday. Ten Hag replaced Hojlund with Alejandro Garnacho, with the scoreline at 2-0. The substitution was greeted with loud boos from the United fans inside Old Trafford. Read more ⮕

Old Trafford battle: Manchester agog as United, City go to warErik ten Hag’s men have begun this season in an unconvincing manner. Ahead of this Derby, United have already lost four times in the league. Read more ⮕

Haaland Scores Twice To Help Man City Thrash Man Utd In Manchester DerbyManchester City's Erling Haaland struck his first two goals at Old Trafford as they ran roughshod over Manchester United in a 3-0 thrashing in Sunday's heated Read more ⮕