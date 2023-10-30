Victory over Kwara United a welcome relief – Bayelsa United coach

Tiebowei reckoned that the win was a morale booster ahead of the midweek fixture against Kano Pillars. 'The win was a great relief for the team; we took the chances that came our way in the first half,' he stated in a post-match interview.

'We had to make some changes in order to get our rhythm back. This win will definitely lift us up as we are down on the table. 'The win will also boost our morale in the next game against Kano Pillars.' Bayelsa United moved up to 11th position on the table with six points following the win.

