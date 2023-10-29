Preview: Manchester United vs Manchester City – prediction, team news

Manchester United’s Casemiro faces a fitness test on the injury that caused him to miss their last two fixtures.

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji is suspended for this match following his red card against Brighton.The 190th Manchester derby comes just 147 days after Manchester City were triumphant over their arch rivals in the FA Cup final.

After just four wins in their opening 10 matches in all competitions, Erik Ten Hag’s side have won their last three. The Red Devils have led for just 98 minutes in the top flight this term. Only Sheffield United, Luton and Bournemouth have lower totals prior to the latest round of fixtures. headtopics.com

They are aiming to avoid going seven games without a clean sheet for the first time since a run of 10 from October to December 2019.Of all managers to have faced the Red Devils at least 10 times in the Premier League, Guardiola is the only one to have won at least half of his games against them, claiming seven wins from 14.

Arsenal vs Sheffield United: Preview, team news, head-to-headArsenal is set to return to the top flight with a home game against Sheffield United. The team aims to secure a win to maintain a strong position in the league. Following their victory over Sevilla in the Champions League, Mikel Arteta's side is expected to be bolstered with confidence. Read more ⮕

Preview: West Ham United vs Everton – prediction, team newsA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Old Trafford battle: Manchester agog as United, City go to warErik ten Hag’s men have begun this season in an unconvincing manner. Ahead of this Derby, United have already lost four times in the league. Read more ⮕

Plateau United out to end Gombe United’s unbeaten home streakPlateau United are confident of halting Gombe United's impressive home run in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, this season. Gombe United are unbeaten at the Pantami Stadium. The Peace Boys will lock horns with the Savannah Scorpions in a matchday five fixture on Saturday. Read more ⮕

NPFL Reschedules Five Matches Involving, Insurance, Rivers United, Doma UnitedThe board of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) have rescheduled five matches due to logistics reasons. Read more ⮕

Friday Sermon: Palestine: The land of one of Islam’s three most holy mosques, By Murtadha GusauPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕