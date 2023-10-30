EPL: No earrings, no tattoos – Guardiola names ‘incredible’ player in Man City

After the match, Guardiola praised the Portugal international's versatility, intelligence and simple lifestyle off the pitch. 'He wears no earrings or tattoos; a normal car… incredible player for us. 'He can play as False nine, he’s so intelligent and everybody loves him.

'One of the best players I’ve seen in my life. He’s one of the best, for his intensity, clever and what a good guy he is,' Guardiola said. Silva was on the verge of leaving City last summer, with Paris Saint-Germain keen on him. But Guardiola managed to convince the player to stay and he has now signed a new deal with the Premier League champions

