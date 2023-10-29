Haaland hits brace as Man City cruise past Man Utd

Haaland slotted home from the penalty spot midway through the first half and headed in a second just after half-time before setting up Phil Foden for City’s third.But Pep Guardiola’s men remain the favourites for an unprecedented fourth consecutive English top-flight title and showed they are a class apart from their local rivals as they moved up to third.

Andre Onana’s penalty save with the last kick of the game to keep United’s Champions League challenge alive against Copenhagen in midweek could prove to be the turning point in the Cameroonian goalkeeper’s career at Old Trafford.Africa’s religious syncretism, proof of its ability to adapt, grow — Falola

However, he could not repeat his heroics from the penalty spot when VAR intervened to award City their first penalty at Old Trafford since 1992. Haaland has attracted some criticism of late for not meeting his usually sky high standards in front of goal. headtopics.com

City boss Pep Guardiola was growing visibly frustrated as his side’s uncharacteristically poor passing handed United chances to counter-attack and Scott McTominay stung Ederson’s palms with a big chance to equalise.

United did not heed that warning as City did double their lead four minutes into the second half with a carbon copy move. City then took complete control and only another fine save from Onana denied Haaland his second Manchester derby hat-trick when clean through. headtopics.com

