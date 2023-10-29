You will not dominate EPL again like under Ferguson – Guardiola warns Man Utd

During Ferguson's time at United, they won 13 Premier League titles and the Champions League twice.

Guardiola, who has won five out of the last six Premier League titles, was asked if success would ever return to the red side of Manchester. He replied: “Maybe not in the way that Sir Alex Ferguson controlled in those days because in that moment I think there were only two or three teams. “Now there are more clubs with a lot of incredible managers - so maybe not in that way.'

