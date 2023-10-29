Old Trafford battle: Manchester agog as United, City go to war

Interestingly, City have also lost twice – back-to-back defeats to Wolves and Arsenal. Having been on the verge of a major crisis just weeks ago, the Red Devils have recorded three successive – albeit unconvincing – wins. United beat both Brentford and Sheffield United with 2-1 scorelines and got off the bottom of their UEFA Champions League group with a dramatic 1-0 victory against Copenhagen.

They are also only six points behind City in the league table. Pep Guardiola’s men, meanwhile, are looking to build some momentum after recovering from a wobble of their own prior to the international break, when Rodri’s suspension cost them dearly.

Their 2-1 success over Brighton last weekend was a 21st successive home victory – a new record for a Premier League club across all competitions. Guardiola boasts a strong record in this fixture, winning seven of his 14 Premier League games against United. A win for either United or City at Old Trafford will represent a major boost for their campaign, as they seek to keep up with the North London teams who are setting the pace. headtopics.com

