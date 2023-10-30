'Don’t Ignore Zamfara Govt's Allegations Against Matawalle’

asked not to overlook the Zamfara State government fraud allegations against the minister of state for defence, Dr Bello Matawalle.
The state government recently accused the minister of failing to account for N6.7 billion of the N11 billion it spent on the Gusau International Cargo Airport. In a reaction yesterday to the development, the Civil Society Advocacy Groups for Accountability and Probity called on Tinubu to relieve the minister of his job until he is exonerated of the charges.
The group’s national coordinator, Comrade Danesi Momoh, who addressed a press conference in Abuja, said the EFCC should step in and bring Matawalle and his co-travellers to justice over the alleged misuse of the public funds. headtopics.com
Pandora’s Box: Evidence Of How Bello Matawalle Blew Billions From Cargo Airport Project –Zamfara Gov’t Momoh said the recovery of the funds would facilitate the development of the state after the horrendous attacks of bandits and the poverty it had caused the people.He said, “We are also aware that in his capacity as minister of state for defence, Matawalle has decided to politicise the banditry and terrorism attacks in his home state of Zamfara.
“He has not officially visited the state to assess the security situation but rather chose to embark on military tourism in faraway Turkey while blocking the governor of Zamfara State from meeting Mr. President on this burning issue. headtopics.com
“On the heels of these unsavoury developments, we call on Mr. President to demonstrate the right action in promoting the fight against corruption and theft in public office.