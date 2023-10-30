'Don’t Ignore Zamfara Govt's Allegations Against Matawalle’

asked not to overlook the Zamfara State government fraud allegations against the minister of state for defence, Dr Bello Matawalle.

The state government recently accused the minister of failing to account for N6.7 billion of the N11 billion it spent on the Gusau International Cargo Airport. In a reaction yesterday to the development, the Civil Society Advocacy Groups for Accountability and Probity called on Tinubu to relieve the minister of his job until he is exonerated of the charges.

The group’s national coordinator, Comrade Danesi Momoh, who addressed a press conference in Abuja, said the EFCC should step in and bring Matawalle and his co-travellers to justice over the alleged misuse of the public funds. headtopics.com

Pandora’s Box: Evidence Of How Bello Matawalle Blew Billions From Cargo Airport Project –Zamfara Gov’t Momoh said the recovery of the funds would facilitate the development of the state after the horrendous attacks of bandits and the poverty it had caused the people.He said, “We are also aware that in his capacity as minister of state for defence, Matawalle has decided to politicise the banditry and terrorism attacks in his home state of Zamfara.

“He has not officially visited the state to assess the security situation but rather chose to embark on military tourism in faraway Turkey while blocking the governor of Zamfara State from meeting Mr. President on this burning issue. headtopics.com

“On the heels of these unsavoury developments, we call on Mr. President to demonstrate the right action in promoting the fight against corruption and theft in public office.

Banditry: Zamfara govt, Arewa coalition disagree over call for state of emergencyThe Zamfara State Government has described the call for a State of Emergency in the state over banditry by the Coalition of Arewa Activist Group Calls as hypocritical The Chairman of Activist Coalition Group, Thrahim Muazzam, had in a Communique, after a meeting in Kano, called on President Tinubu and the legislature to consider... Read more ⮕

REVEALED: How Bello Matawalle released billions to furnish 14 uncompleted governor’s lodges — Zamfara govtNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Nasarawa governorship litigation : PDP urges supporters to ignore media trialA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Monarch, Catholic priest, 4 others abducted in Zamfara, TarabaBandits, weekend, invaded the Yashi community in Bukkuyum Local Government Area, LGA, of Zamfara State killed one person, abducted the traditional ruler in the community and four others. Read more ⮕

Iyaloja monie launch: Fed Govt begins sensitisation in AbujaThe Nation Newspaper Iyaloja monie launch: Fed Govt begins sensitisation in Abuja Read more ⮕

Fed Govt set to convert over one million vehicles to CNG by 2027The Nation Newspaper Fed Govt set to convert over one million vehicles to CNG by 2027 Read more ⮕