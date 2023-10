But Ten Hag, speaking after the game, said: 'I have to protect Rasmus Højlund, and I have to protect the team.

'He is putting so much effort in pressing, going in the transitions, going the long ways, fighting a tough opposition. 'He is not used to it—three games in a week, so I have to protect him and the team, to bring some energy in. We have bench players, Mason Mount and Garnacho, we know he can change games.'