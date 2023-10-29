Man Utd vs Man City: Ten Hag names player to make difference in Derby

Ten Hag said: 'I think in every game, our game would benefit from Mason Mount. 'I don't have any concern about lining him up. He did come on in a lot of games, he started in a lot of games.

'In the last game he didn't , but definitely he is one we consider for Sunday because he has abilities to be very helpful against City.' Mount's only direct goal involvement for United in any competition so far was an assist in the Carabao Cup third round against Crystal Palace last month.

