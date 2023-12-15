Education Rights Campaign unveils 10 reasons to reject Students Loan Act

According to the 2024 appropriation bill, N50 billion was earmarked for the student loan scheme, while the allocation to education remained at 7.9 per cent.As the Nigerian government insists on implementing the Access to Higher Education Act 2023, otherwise known as the Students Loan Act, the Education Rights Campaign (ERC)- a pressure group, has unveiled 10 reasons the law should be rejected.

The civil society group in a new publication titled: “Ten Reasons Why Tinubu’s Students Loan is a Scam”, highlighted “important facts and evidence exposing the contradictions and unworkability of the policy.” The publication was unveiled Wednesday with the support of ActionAid Nigeria (AAN), as the group further reiterated its demand for the conversion of students’ loans into a grant to support the living expenses of undergraduates.recently revealed at the National Economic Summit 2023 that the implementation of the student loan initiative will commence in January 2024. Mr Tinubu on 12 June signed the bill into law to provide interest-free loans to Nigerians seeking higher educatio





