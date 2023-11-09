Dangote Cement leads campaign for sustainable cement production

The 12th Africa Cement Trade Summit has kicked off in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, with the Group Managing Director of Dangote Cement Plc, Arvind Pathak, enlightening industry players on how the cement giant is leading the campaign to save the environment through sustainable production of cement with the utilisation of alternative fuels. Mr Pathak said cement production is an energy-intensive process which consumes thermal energy of about 3.

3GJ/tonne of clinker produced, and its electrical energy consumption is in the region of about 90 – 120kWh /tonne of cement. He noted that decarbonisation is no longer an option but a necessity, with the use of alternative fuels, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial wastes, in the place of fossil fuels, which have been effective in emissions reduction. Mr Pathak was delivering a paper titled “Utilisation of Alternative Fuels as a Strategy for Sustainable Cement production in Africa” at the Summit organised by the Singapore-based Center for Managemen





