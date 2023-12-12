Violence against women in politics rarely reported, says Baobab for Women Human Rights

Executive director of Baobab for Women Human Rights, Bunmi Dipo-Salami, said the violence against women in politics is rarely reported. While stressing that the society needs to understand that women are not second-class citizens, she expressed regret that there are still impediments on the paths of women in politics.

The rights group also argued that one of the reasons women are not allowed to be in power is that as leaders they expose the deficiencies of men and men always want to protect themselves. Dipo-Salami disclosed this in Abuja, at the end of a roundtable strategy meeting on women’s political participation, supported by the Swedish International Development Agency through Equality Now and the Solidarity for African Women’s Rights. Nigeria has been recording low participation of women in both elective and appointive positions, which raises growing concern for many Nigerian





