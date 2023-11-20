Advancements in Higher Education Sector in Nigeria

There has been significant advancements in the higher education sector in Nigeria, practically induced by the advent of private tertiary institutions. This development in the higher education sector has ushered in an era of gigantic transformation for the academic institutions across the nation and making the country’s education sector globally competitive and dynamic in a manner of speaking.

Recognising the increasing demand for higher education and the need for diversified academic offerings, the Nigerian government opened the door for private sector involvement in the provision of quality tertiary education to its citizens in the early 80’s. The first private university in Nigeria, the Babcock University, was established in 1984 by the Seventh-day Adventist Church. This marked a historic milestone, paving the way for other faith-based and privately-owned institutions. With this development, Nigerian-owned tertiary institutions now rank alongside most prized universities of the Western world that had hitherto held serious attraction for Nigeria’s “nouveau riche





