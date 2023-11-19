Nigerian Government to Introduce Innovations in Education Sector

The visitor, who was represented by the Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman, gave the assurance at the University of Ibadan’s 75th Foundation Day anniversary, conferment of honorary degrees and admission to Higher Degrees ceremony held at the International Conference Centre of the University.

He said his administration is fully conscious of the importance and centrality of education and would bring in more innovation that will revise the entire education sector from curriculum review at all levels. This, he said, would produce well-educated citizens empowered by digital, industrial, and evolution-driven science, technologies, and innovation. President Tinubu assured Nigerians that the Federal Government remains committed to the welfare of all students so that no student is deprived of education on account of poverty, adding that this explains why the students’ loan scheme is to be re-introduce





