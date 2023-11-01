Diphtheria: Kano Warns Against Unnecessary Gatherings

This, according to him, is to further sensitize people on the importance of sticking to the precautionary measures by all and sundry, with a view to tackling the spread of the diphtheria disease in Kano, which is the second most populous state in the country.
The commissioner said diphtheria is an air borne disease, therefore any person suspected to have contracted the disease or have serious symptoms of catarrh, such person should henceforth be isolated and referred to a health facility.
He stressed that suspected persons shouldn’t mingle with healthy individuals coughing, sneezing and shaking hands, pointing out that these are the major ways of transmitting the disease. Labaran advised that if it was a child that is infected, his parents should not allow him to go to school and should hasten to take him to hospital for proper medical attention through conducting relevant diagnostic tests so as to ascertain if there is the presence of diphtheria or not. He further buttressed that doing that will assist immeasurably in curtailing the spread of the disease among other children.
