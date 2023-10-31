Army Chief Lagbaja Warns Officers Against Leaking Classified, Secret Documents On Social Media

Addressing the participants, the Chief of Army Staff, represented by his Chief of Staff, Brigadier General Moses Gara, underscored the importance of the training and the need for the service personnel to be vigilant to emerging threats from cyberspace as well as the impact of social media on their operations.“The importance of chief clerks in this regard is premium. Chief clerks play very crucial roles in all headquarters, formations and units.
“Contemporary operating environment is complex and dynamic, characterized by evolving threat manifestations which require deeper consideration and insights if they are to be successfully overcome. the emergence of cyberspace as an operational domain and the impact of social media on our operations is one of such issue that requires attention.”
Raising alarm over sustained efforts by subversive elements and dissident groups to cast aspersions against the army, especially on alleged human rights violations using social media, Lagbaja tasked the chief clerks to be circumspect, adaptable and responsive.
“There have been sustained efforts by subversive elements and dissident groups to cast aspersions against the Nigerian Army, especially on the allegations of human rights violations using social media,” the army chief said.“These among other situations demand that we all must be circumspect, adaptable and responsive. I am particularly disturbed by the recurring leakage of our official documents in contravention of the Official Secrets Act.
