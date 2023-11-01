Commission Partners Chinese Firm On Rebuilding Of North East

NEDC chairman, Maj. Gen Paul Tarfa (rtd) made the disclosure yesterday after a closed door meeting with newly reconstituted board members of the commission and the management team of MCG led by its group managing director, Mr Long Liu, at the conference hall of the NEDC in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Tarfa said the MoU became imperative to scale up the people-oriented interventions being executed by the commission within the six states of Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi and Taraba. According to the NEDC chairman, the over one-decade atrocities perpetrated by the insurgents in the region was very alarming, adding that, a wholistic approach is required to address most of the short and long term durable solutions.

He pointed out that the areas of collaboration include renewable energy/power generation, health care, education, agriculture, road constructions, favourable climate, jobs creation, poverty alleviation, rehabilitation and resettlement.

The managing director of MCG, Mr Liu, said, “We are at the NEDC office together with my entourage as development partners to sign an MoU on infrastructure, industry and regional development projects in the North East subregion.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THECABLENG: UN: We've provided humanitarian aid for 3.6m people in north-east in 2023Nigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Commission Donates N2bn To Borno Market Fire VictimsNorth East Development Commission (NEDC), has donated the sum of N2 billion to traders of the Maiduguri Monday Market who were affected by the fire incident

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: S’East govs may challenge payment of N8b damages to IPOB leaderThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Middle East crisis: Oil prices expected to average $90 per barrel , says World BankThe Nation Newspaper Middle East crisis: Oil prices expected to average $90 per barrel , says World Bank

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THECABLENG: 'It is disturbing' -- Ohanaeze laments lack of interest by south-east youths in police recruitmentNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Monarch begs S’East govs to rescue Igboland from terrorismThe traditional ruler of Obosi community in the Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe Chidubem Iweka, has called on the five South East governors to convene a meeting to rescue the zone from terrorists.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕