Commission Partners Chinese Firm On Rebuilding Of North East

NEDC chairman, Maj. Gen Paul Tarfa (rtd) made the disclosure yesterday after a closed door meeting with newly reconstituted board members of the commission and the management team of MCG led by its group managing director, Mr Long Liu, at the conference hall of the NEDC in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.
Tarfa said the MoU became imperative to scale up the people-oriented interventions being executed by the commission within the six states of Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi and Taraba. According to the NEDC chairman, the over one-decade atrocities perpetrated by the insurgents in the region was very alarming, adding that, a wholistic approach is required to address most of the short and long term durable solutions.
He pointed out that the areas of collaboration include renewable energy/power generation, health care, education, agriculture, road constructions, favourable climate, jobs creation, poverty alleviation, rehabilitation and resettlement.
The managing director of MCG, Mr Liu, said, “We are at the NEDC office together with my entourage as development partners to sign an MoU on infrastructure, industry and regional development projects in the North East subregion.”
