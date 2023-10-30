REC nominations: Falana warns Senate against confirming partisan persons

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, (SAN), has threatened to sue the Nigerian government if the 10th Senate confirms partisan persons nominated by President Bola Tinubu as Resident Electoral Commissioners of thehow four of the 10 REC nominees by Mr Tinubu have ties with him, his party the All Progressives Congress (APC) and some prominent politicians in his government.

Mr Umoren is a member of the APC and a long-time ally of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio while Mr Onuoha has been close to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.Constitutionally Disabled’ Nominations

“Specifically 4 of them are members and close allies of the All Progressive Congress (APC) while another member has just relinquished the post of a Special Adviser to a former Governor elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.” headtopics.com

“To that extent, the appointment of the 4 nominees will be challenged at the Federal High Court if the Senate decides to confirm them in defiance of extant constitutional provisions,” he said.A few days before Mr Tinubu announced these nominations, a former INEC chairperson Attahiru Jega, a professor, criticised the existing laws that empower politicians to appoint top officials of the commission.

He, therefore, recommended that the power to hire and fire officials should be taken from the president and placed with the commission so as to make it independent of politicians. The Senate will screen the candidates before it and will confirm or reject their appointments by a majority decision. headtopics.com

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

