BREAKING: Tinubu sets ground rules for FEC meetings, warns against campaign of calumny on Gbajabiamila

While presiding over the FEC meeting on Monday, at the Council Chambers, Tinubu took a few moments to sound a stern warning saying he had observed unauthorized persons gaining access into the Council Chambers of the State House. Tinubu also expressed confidence in his choice of Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajiabiamila, warning that all campaigns of calumny against him should stop henceforth.

All campaigns of calumny and insinuations should stop, the buck stops here. “If I make mistakes, I’m ready to own up to it and we’re all joining hands to fight corruption and we want to enforce the law along with you”, the President said. Meanwhile, the Council gave a minute of silence for a former member of FEC and one-time Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Alhaji Adamu Fika, who died last week at the age of 90 years.

