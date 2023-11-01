Lagos History Celebrated With Unveiling Of 1851 Agidingbi Chess Board

The unveiling of the 1851 Agidingbi exhibition drew the attention of Lagos royalty, chess grandmasters, national champions, as well as devoted chess and art enthusiasts from around the nation. The event, which left chess enthusiasts impressed with its intense competition and strategic brilliance, featured a captivating showcase of the artistic and cultural facets of the Eko people.

By fusing elements of Nigerian culture and heritage, 1851 Agidingbi created a unique blend of chess competition and cultural exchange that left both players and attendees spellbound. One of the major highlights of the evening was the breathtaking showdown between chess ambassadors, who engaged in a riveting battle of wits, employing spectacular chess moves and intricate strategies.

Reflecting on the event’s success, Oludamola Adebowale, the founder of 1851 Agidingbi, remarked, “This momentous event served as a catalyst for enlightening visitors about a pivotal historical event: the bombing of Lagos in 1851, along with the gripping stories surrounding it. But this is only the beginning of the journey.

The event served as a reminder of the historic 1851 Bombardment of Lagos by the British Naval Forces, effectively connecting the past with the present. Visitors were also taken on a journey through Lagos’ rich history, with the display of the prototype created in 2017 and revamped in 2023 serving as a powerful testament to the organisers’ planning.

