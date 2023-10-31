'I saw photo of my son' -- Tinubu warns against 'undue access' to FEC meeting

The president said some persons who were not authorised — including his son Seyi Tinubu — had access to the council chamber of the State House. Speaking before the commencement of the FEC meeting on Monday at the presidential villa, the president said he noticed that some people were sneaking in and out of the council chamber.

“Last week I noticed the undue access of people sneaking in and out of this council, including… I saw the photograph of my son, Seyi, sitting behind… That is not acceptable,” Tinubu said.“Hadiza Usman, special adviser on policy coordination, Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, principal private secretary and Damilotun Aderemi, private secretary.

“These are the people who are granted the exception to be here when we are conducting the business of the nation. Unless I send for you, don’t come.”The president asked George Akume, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), and Folashade Yemi-Esan, head of service of the federation, to ensure that the directive is complied with.

The weekly FEC meeting which is presided over by the president is attended by cabinet members and his top aides.Click on the link below to join TheCable Channel on WhatsApp for your Breaking News, Business Analysis, Politics, Fact Check, Sports and Entertainment News!

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATIONNEWS: Don’t come to FEC meeting unless invited, Tinubu warnsThe Nation Newspaper Don’t come to FEC meeting unless invited, Tinubu warns

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: BREAKING: Tinubu sets ground rules for FEC meetings, warns against campaign of calumny on GbajabiamilaBarely a few days after the Supreme Court affirmed Bola Tinubu as the duly elected President of Nigeria, he came out on strong terms to set the ground rules that would guide subsequent Federal Executive Council meetings.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Don’t come to FEC meeting unless you’re invited, Tinubu warnsPresident Bola Tinubu has warned government officials and family members against attending the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting without invitation.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Don’t come to FEC meeting unless invited, Tinubu warnsPresident Tinubu said he noticed people were sneaking in and out of the council during the FEC meeting last week.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: FEC: Unless I sent for you, don’t come – Tinubu warns govt officialPresident Bola Tinubu has warned government officials and family members against attending the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting without invitation. Tinubu issued the warning before the commencement of FEC meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday. “Last week, I noticed people sneaking in and out of this Council.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

THECABLENG: 'I saw people sneaking in' -- Tinubu warns against unauthorised FEC meeting attendanceNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕