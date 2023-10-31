'I saw photo of my son' -- Tinubu warns against 'undue access' to FEC meeting

The president said some persons who were not authorised — including his son Seyi Tinubu — had access to the council chamber of the State House. Speaking before the commencement of the FEC meeting on Monday at the presidential villa, the president said he noticed that some people were sneaking in and out of the council chamber.
“Last week I noticed the undue access of people sneaking in and out of this council, including… I saw the photograph of my son, Seyi, sitting behind… That is not acceptable,” Tinubu said.“Hadiza Usman, special adviser on policy coordination, Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, principal private secretary and Damilotun Aderemi, private secretary.
“These are the people who are granted the exception to be here when we are conducting the business of the nation. Unless I send for you, don’t come.”The president asked George Akume, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), and Folashade Yemi-Esan, head of service of the federation, to ensure that the directive is complied with.
The weekly FEC meeting which is presided over by the president is attended by cabinet members and his top aides.Click on the link below to join TheCable Channel on WhatsApp for your Breaking News, Business Analysis, Politics, Fact Check, Sports and Entertainment News!
