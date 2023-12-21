Court of Appeal Affirms Election Petition Tribunal's Judgement

On November 17th, the Court of Appeal affirmed the election petition tribunal’s judgement, removing Governor Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and declaring Dr. Nasiru Gawuna of the APC as the winner. The three-member appeal court panel rejected Governor Yusuf’s appeal, citing concerns related to his party membership.

However, confusion ensued on Tuesday, November 21, as the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the court judgement, surfacing four days post-delivery, revealed inconsistencies in the conclusions. Hearing on the appeal of Yusuf commenced with the five-member panel of justices, headed by Justice John Okoro, stating that there are nine pending appeals before it. The court asked counsels in the matter to meet and agree on which of the nine appeals and cross appeals that should be heard, with the outcome binding on the remaining eight





