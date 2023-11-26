Court of Appeal Affirms Election of Williams Amuka as House of Assembly Member

There were wide spread jubilation at the weekend in Igbo Etiti West in Enugu State as the Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos has affirmed the election of Williams Amuka as House of Assembly member representing Igbo Etiti West constituency of Enugu state. This followed the unanimous decision of the three-man panel of justices presided over by Hon.

Justice Bolaji Yusuf that set aside the judgment of the Enugu state Election Petition Tribunal which nullified the election of Amuka of the opposition Labour Party (LP). Justice Yusuf, found merit in the Appeal filed by Amuka and upheld his declaration by INEC as the eventual winner of the March 18 House of assembly electio





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bayelsa 2023: Appeal Court reserves judgement on Sylva’s appeal against disqualificationThe Court of Appeal reserved judgement on the appeals challenging Timipre Sylva's disqualification as APC governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, after counsel for the parties made their final submissions.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

JUST IN: Appeal Court Fixes Date to Hear Kano Governorship Election AppealA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

Gov Eno asks Appeal Court to dismiss Akpan’s appealGOVERNOR Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state has asked the Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos to dismiss the appeal brought before it by Senator Bassey Albert Akpan the governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party YPP, in the 2023 election.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Court of Appeal Dismisses Appeal Against Benue State Governor's ElectionThe Court of Appeal in Abuja dismissed an appeal challenging the election of Hyacinth Alia as the Governor of Benue State. The court resolved all three issues against the appellant and the People's Democratic Party (PDP). The allegations of nonqualifications made by the appellant against the Deputy Governor were also dismissed.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Appeal Court Affirms Akpoti-Uduagan As Kogi Central SenatorBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Appeal Court affirms Natasha winner of Kogi Central Senatorial SeatThe Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Tuesday, affirmed the election victory of Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial election held in February.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »