Court of Appeal Insists Judgment on Kano Governorship Election Dispute Remains Valid

The Court of Appeal has insisted that its judgment on the dispute over the last Governorship election in Kano State is as pronounced in the open court. The Chief Registrar, Court of Appeal, Umar Mohammed Bangari, said there nothing to the controversies generated by the typographical errors notices on the certified true copies (CTCs) of the judgment obtained by parties.
Bangari explained that what discrepancies notice in the body of the judgment were as a result clerical error that did not, in anyway invalidate or change the findings and conclusion of the court. He said the errors would be rectified once parties in the case file a formal application to that effect. Bangari said the court is empowered under Order 23 Rule 4 of the Court of Appeal Handbook to correct any clerical error once detected by the court or any of the parties in a case. The Chief Registrar stated that contrary to insinuations being peddled, the judgment of the court, as pronounced in the open court, remains valid
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »
Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »
Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »
Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »
Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »
Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »