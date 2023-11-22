Court of Appeal Insists Judgment on Kano Governorship Election Dispute Remains Valid

The Court of Appeal has insisted that its judgment on the dispute over the last Governorship election in Kano State is as pronounced in the open court. The Chief Registrar, Court of Appeal, Umar Mohammed Bangari, said there nothing to the controversies generated by the typographical errors notices on the certified true copies (CTCs) of the judgment obtained by parties.

Bangari explained that what discrepancies notice in the body of the judgment were as a result clerical error that did not, in anyway invalidate or change the findings and conclusion of the court. He said the errors would be rectified once parties in the case file a formal application to that effect. Bangari said the court is empowered under Order 23 Rule 4 of the Court of Appeal Handbook to correct any clerical error once detected by the court or any of the parties in a case. The Chief Registrar stated that contrary to insinuations being peddled, the judgment of the court, as pronounced in the open court, remains valid





TheNationNews » / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

JUST IN: Appeal Court Fixes Date to Hear Kano Governorship Election AppealA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

Appeal Court fixes date for ruling on Kano Gov pollThe Nation Newspaper Appeal Court fixes date for ruling on Kano Gov poll

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Appeal Court To Hear Kano Governorship Case In Abuja Monday Dissatisfied with the judgment, Governor Yusuf and his party, the NNPP as well as the INEC approached the Appeal Court to challenge the judgement of the

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Kano guber election: Appeal Court commences hearing tomorrowThe Nation Newspaper Kano guber election: Appeal Court commences hearing tomorrow

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Gov Yusuf VS Gawuna: Tension in Kano as Appeal Court hears case tomorrowThere is apprehension in Kano State as the Appeal Courts, are set to hear the appeal filed by Abba Yusuf challenging...

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Kano guber: Appeal court to commence hearing on MondayThe Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has fixed Monday, November 6, 2023, for a hearing of the appeal filed by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf challenging the nullification of his election by the Kano State Election Petition Tribunal.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »