APC Yet to Receive Certified True Copy of Appeal Court Judgment on Kano Governorship Election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated that it is yet to receive the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Appeal Court judgment on the Kano State governorship election. The party's national legal adviser, Prof. Abdulkareem Abubakar Kana, made this known at a press conference in Abuja. There has been confusion surrounding the CTC of the judgment, as a different version emerged in the media.

The appellate court upheld the decision of the petition tribunal sacking Governor Abba Yusuf, but the CTC showed that the NNPP candidate's victory was affirmed





