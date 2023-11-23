Court affirms verdict in Kano governorship election dispute

The court insisted that its verdict pronounced in the open court on Friday remains as declared. It reiterated that it affirmed the decision of the trial tribunal, which upheld the prayers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Nasiru Gawuna.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on whose platform Yusuf was declared winner of the March 18 governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also yesterday called on the National Judicial Council (NJC) to probe the alleged discrepancies in the CTC. Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Umar Mohammed Bangari, said there was nothing to the controversies generated by the typographical errors noticed on the CTCs of the judgment obtained by parties. Bangari explained that the discrepancies noticed on the body of the judgment were a result of a clerical error that did not, in any way, invalidate or change the findings and conclusion of the court. But Kano State’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Isa-Dederi, disagreed with the appellate court’s clarificatio





TheNationNews » / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rotary Club, Access Bank Donate Water Facility To Kano SchoolRotary Club of Kano in collaboration with Access Bank Retail Team Kano 1, has donated a water system facility to Kano Capital Girls College, Kano State.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Northern group tasks Appeal Court on Kano governorship pollThe North East Youth Progressive Union, in collaboration with the Coalition for Democratic Right Group, has urged judges of the Appeal Court handling the governorship case of Kano State to give justice a chance to prevail on behalf of people.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Kano Court Sentences 8 Cross-dressers To 3-month Imprisonment A Sharia Court domiciled in the Kano State Hisbah Board in Sharada area of Kano, on Tuesday, sentenced eight cross-dressers to three-month imprisonment at a

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Demolition: Court Orders Kano Gov’t To Pay N30bn Compensation In 7 DaysA Federal High Court in Kano has ordered the Kano State Government to pay a sum of N30 billion within seven days in a lawsuit brought by the Incorporated

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Demolition: Court gives Kano govt one week to pay N30bn compensationA Federal High Court has ordered the Kano government to pay the sum of N30 billion within one week in a lawsuit brought by the Incorporated Trustees of Masallacin Eid Shop Owners and Traders against the government.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Appeal Court upholds Kano NNPP Reps member Jibrin’s electionThe Nation Newspaper Appeal Court upholds Kano NNPP Reps member Jibrin's election

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »