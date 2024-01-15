Counterfeit Antimalarial Drugs in West Africa

Over the years, the antimalarial drugs that were widely recommended and supplied in West Africa – chloroquine and sulfadoxine-pyrimethamine – have lost their efficacy. ‘Something needed to be done,’ said Sunday Olise at Abuja’s Orozo Medical Centre. ‘Many governments in the sub-region went with the recommendation of the WHO to shift to artemisinin-based combination therapies (ACT).

’ However, because of their efficacy and widespread use, antimalarial medications, especially ACT, were among the most common counterfeit drugs in the world, he said. Globally, China and India are the mainof ACTs and numerous other drugs. The United Arab Emirates, Singapore and Hong Kong serve as transit hubs in the global supply chain. This market is constantly evolving. Modu Sonkoh of the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in The Gambia explained that fake malaria drugs were typically produced in illicit laboratories, often in African and Asian countries with weak regulatory systems.identifies West Africa, especially Guinea and Burkina Faso, as hotspots for the sale of fake medicine





