Former NBA President Calls for Paradigm Shift in Political Engagement

During a recent tour across the 18 local government areas (LGAs) of Edo State, former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and a prominent gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the Labour Party, Olumide Akpata, sparked conversations by emphasizing the need for a paradigm shift in the way politicians engage with their constituents during festive seasons and beyond.

Akpata, without discouraging citizens from accepting gifts from politicians, asserts that sharing rice as a strategy for political loyalty and support has never worked in Edo State. Rice as a strategy does not and has never worked. He stresses that if it was an effective strategy, some aspirants would have occupied government houses by now. Instead, he maintains that the focus should be on addressing the multifaceted challenges that confront the state and electing the right people to make it happe





