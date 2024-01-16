Messi, Mbappe, and Haaland to Battle for FIFA Best Football Awards

Argentina captain, Lionel Messi, who recently won the Ballon d’Or, will battle with the French captain, Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City superstar, Haaland, for the FIFA Best Football Awards, which holds today in London, England. It is the eighth edition of the prestigious individual awards ceremony for the best players and coaches, who will be recognised for their performances in the 2022/23 season.

According to FIFA, nominees in the men’s awards are being rewarded for their efforts in the period from December 19, 2022, until August 20, 2023, while the women’s awards take into account performances from August 1, 2022, until August 20, 2023. Cristiano Ronaldo, who won the first two awards in 2016 and 2017, did not make the nominee list this term





