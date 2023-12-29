Super Eagles of Nigeria Poised to Do Well in Africa Cup of Nations 2023

Just like any international competition, the Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d’Ivoire 2023, will have a number of teams carrying the heavy burden of being tournament favourites, writes cafonline.com. Drawn against tournament hosts, Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau, the Super Eagles of Nigeria head to Cote d’Ivoire as one of the teams that are poised to do well and potentially go all the way.

This is according to their former skipper, John Obi Mikel, who lifted the title 10 years ago to end a 19-year drought for the Super Eagles when they edged Burkina Faso 1-0 at Soccer City in Johannesburg back in 2013. Mikel was speaking to CAFOnline when admitting that the three-time champions will always go into the AFCON as favourites and was hoping that this generation of players could emulate what they did a decade ag





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Super Eagles to Camp in UAE for 2024 AFCON PreparationsThe Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced that the Super Eagles will camp in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to prepare for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire. The NFF is currently working on the team's program for the tournament, which is less than three months away. The Super Eagles recently played World Cup qualifiers as part of their preparations for AFCON.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

BetZillion: A Popular Sports Betting Platform in Nigeria and AfricaBetZillion's popularity in Nigeria and Africa stems from its role as more than a sports betting platform, evolving into a cultural phenomenon. Embracing local sports events fosters community, while its user-friendly interface caters to a broad demographic. This accessibility, welcoming both seasoned bettors and newcomers to online betting, has contributed to BetZillion's widespread appeal, establishing a robust and diverse fan base across the continent.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Two Nigerians shortlisted for Africa Prize for Engineering InnovationAdaeze Akpagbula and Tunde Adeyemi, two Nigerians, have been shortlisted for the $60,000 Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation. They will receive support and access to a global network of experts if they win the prize. Adeyemi's innovation, 'The Kitchen Box', is an affordable biogas digester technology that converts organic waste into animal feed, organic fertilizer, and clean energy for heating and cooking.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Africa Fashion Up: Celebrating African Talent in ParisJuly 2023 saw the third edition of a fashion competition in Paris called Africa Fashion Up. It aims to give a platform to young, up-and-coming African talent. Five designers from across the continent presented their collections at the Musée du Quai Branly, as they celebrated local craftsmanship with a global appeal. The winner, Aristide Loua, is an Ivorian who lived in France before returning to his home country, where he spent two years reacclimatising before embracing fashion. FRANCE 24 went to meet him and the other designers.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

UBA Rewards Loyal Customers with N36m in Cash PrizesAfrica’s Global Bank - United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc- has rewarded its loyal customers in the just concluded UBA Super Savers Draws giving out over N36million in cash prizes. The winners were announced following a highly transparent draw which held at the Tony Elumelu Amphitheatre, UBA House on Thursday.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Africa's Push for Universal Health CoverageLolem Ngong, a global public health expert, discusses Africa's efforts to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »