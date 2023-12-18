NAFDAC shuts down market in Aba after uncovering counterfeit beverage network

In a major bust, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has shut down the Eziukwu Market, popularly known as Cemetery Market, in Aba, Abia state, after uncovering a vast network of counterfeiters producing and selling dangerous fake beverages. The closure, enacted without a specified reopening date, came after NAFDAC intercepted and exposed a ring of counterfeiters involved in producing a range of beverages, including wines, soft drinks, and consumables. Prof.

Mojisola Adeyeye, the Director-General of NAFDAC, who spoke during a media interactive session on Monday, December 18, disclosed that the closure was a result of an extensive intelligence-gathering operation prompted by an initial tip-off. She added that good destroyed from the raid was worth over N750 million. Adeyeye stressed that the problem was widespread and operated like a cartel, engaging in audacious activities that threatened those who dared to challenge the





