Supreme Court Justice Sympathises with Victims of Court of Appeal's Decisions

A Supreme Court justice sympathised with the victims of the Court of Appeal’s decisions who did not have the opportunity of a third-level review of their cases due to statutory limitation.

While the Supreme Court was settling the disputes over the governorship elections in eight states on Friday, it zoomed in on Plateau State to point out sweeping electoral injustice fostered in the state by the In the decisions condemned by the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeal ordered the sack of Governor Caleb Muftwang of Plateau, and 23 federal and state legislators in the state. The affected lawmakers are, like the governor, members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). They are two out of the three senators representing the state in Nigeria’s Senate, five out of the eight House of Representatives members from the state, and 16 out of the 25 members of the state House of Assembly. All of them had won their seats on the ticket of the PDP but had their victories upturned in last year’s decisions of the Court of Appea





Supreme Court adjourns judgement on Kano State governorship election disputeA five-member panel of the Supreme Court adjourned the appeal on the dispute over the Kano State governorship election for judgement after taking strenuous arguments from lawyers to the parties to the appeal. Mr Yusuf, a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), was declared winner of the Kano State governorship election held on 18 March by Nigeria’s electoral commission, INEC. The Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal and the Court of Appeal in Abuja, upheld Mr Gawuna’s case, and nullified Governor Yusuf’s election. A date for the judgement is to be communicated to the lawyers to the parties as soon as the verdict is ready for delivery.

Supreme Court rules against Lagos State government's control of inland waterwaysThe Supreme Court has ruled that the Lagos State government cannot control Nigeria's inland waterways, stating that it is the sole responsibility of the central government. This decision overturns the state government's 15-year control through levying and licensing operators in the sector.

APC Distributes Celebration Dresses Ahead of Supreme Court JudgementNigeria's ruling party, APC, has distributed new party dresses to its members in Kano State in preparation for the swearing-in ceremony of its candidate, Nasir Gawuna, ahead of the Supreme Court judgement on the governorship election in the state.

Supreme Court reserves judgement on Governor Mutfwang's appealThe Supreme Court reserves judgement on an appeal filed by Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State seeking the affirmation of his election victory, which was nullified by the Court of Appeal in November last year.

Supreme Court to Give Final Decisions on Governorship Election DisputesThe Supreme Court will today, Friday, give final decisions on the governorship election disputes from Lagos, Kano, Zamfara, Ebonyi, Plateau, Abia, Cross River, and Bauchi states. The Supreme Court will Friday lay to rest the disputes over the outcomes of the March 2023 governorship elections in eight states. Kano and Plateau states are bound to receive more public attention than others because the Supreme Court’s decisions will determine if the governors of the two states, who had been sacked by the lower courts, will remain in office after today’s proceedings.

Supreme Court Affirms Victories of Three GovernorsThe Supreme Court affirms the victories of three governors - Alex Otti, Bassey Otu, and Francis Nwifuru - after dismissing the appeals filed by their challengers.

