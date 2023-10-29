Christian leaders in Ghana are trying to reshape government

. This means religious liberty is guaranteed, and all citizens are free to believe and manifest any religious faith. No political parties are allowed to base their appeal on religion.

However, the situation is changing. Church leaders are becoming more vocal on issues of national interest in Ghana. The Church of Pentecost recentlyThey aim to remake Ghana according to their values and beliefs. The question is what impact that will have on democracy., about 71% of the population is Christian. Muslims make up 18%. Followers of indigenous or animistic religious beliefs make up 5%. Another 6% are members of other religious groups or don’t have religious beliefs.

, a strong belief in the veracity of the Bible, and a message that the nation is undergoing serious moral decay. Some leading Christians would like to see Christians governing the country and all of society according to biblical law. Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, leader of the Action Chapel, one of the most prominent charismatic churches in the country, stated in anin 2019 that: Christians “should rule in corporate, politics, the marketplace, everywhere”. headtopics.com

The issue is what the appropriate values are to which Ghanaians should adhere. On the one hand, there is a Christian approach, as suggested by Archbishop Duncan-Williams. On the other there is what might be called a “secular” approach where values are not linked to religious belief.indicates that most Ghanaians are socially conservative, for example in relation to the rights of LGBTQI+ people.

In recent years things have changed under the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party, both of which have had turns governing the country.the decline involves “discrimination against women and LGBT+ people”. It also notes “weaknesses in judicial independence and the rule of law”. It points out corruption, poor public service delivery, political violence and illegal mining.There are several ways to deal with these issues. headtopics.com

