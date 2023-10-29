Bayelsa 2023: Appeal Court reserves judgement on Sylva’s appeal against disqualification

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Friday, reserved judgement on the appeals filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its Bayelsa State governorship candidate,The Federal High Court had disqualified Mr Sylva as the APC candidate in the 11 November election on the grounds that he was not eligible to take part in the election, having taken the oath of office twice and ruled for five years as governor of Bayelsa.

When the case was called, the lawyer to Mr Sylva, Akinlolu Kehinde, a Senior Advocate Nigeria (SAN), and counsel for the APC, K. O. Balogun, urged the court to allow the appeals, set aside the 9 October judgment and affirm Mr Sylva’s candidacy.Mr Kehinde observed that Mr Kolomo claimed the matter was a public interest action and that it was based on sections 180 and 182 that the suit was filed.

He submitted that Mr Koloma lacked locus (legal right) to institute the suit, hence, it ought to have been dismissed. He said Mr Sylva’s name had been removed from INEC’s list of candidates for the poll based on the lower court’s judgement, urging the court to allow their appeals. headtopics.com

“In 2007 he (Sylva) was elected the Governor of Bayelsa State, but within few months, the Court of Appeal (which was then the final court for governorship election petition) sacked him. “What the 1st respondent (Kolomo) is asking this court to do is to deem the nullified months as 4 years,” Mr Balogun said.Members of the court’s panel also wondered why Mr Kolomo, who claimed to be a member of the APC, but not an aspirant, who participated in the party’s primary, would want to destroy his party’s chance in an election.

