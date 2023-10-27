Retiring Supreme Court judge attacks CJN over composition of presidential election appeal panel, others

A retiring Justice of the Supreme Court, Dattijo Muhammad, in a brutal criticism of the “absolute powers” of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), on Friday, faulted the composition of the panel that gave the judgements that affirmed President Bola Tinubu’s election victory on Thursday.

The incumbent CJN, Olukayode Ariwoola, was not part of the panel that delivered the judgements of the Supreme Court on the presidential election appeals on Thursday, but he was solely responsible for constituting the panel.

“To ensure justice and transparency in presidential appeals from the lower court, all geo-political zones are required to participate in the hearing. PREMIUM TIMES reported how 14 Justices of the Supreme Court, in June 2022, expressed their displeasure to the then CJN, Tanko Muhammad, concerning the parlous state of affairs at the apex court. headtopics.com

“Nothing stops the office of the Auditor-General of the Federation, the ICPC and other investigatory agencies from opening the books of the judiciary to expose the corruption in the management of their budgetary resources,” Mr EkoIn his tirades, Mr Muhammad recalled his nearly five-decade judicial career, rising to the top as the second most senior justice of the Supreme Court before bowing out on Friday.

“The CJN has the power to appoint 80 per cent of members of the council (NJC) and 60 per cent of members of FJSC. The same applies to NJI and LPPC. “As it stands, only four geo-political regions- the South-West, South-South, North-West and North-East are represented in the Supreme Court. headtopics.com

“It is evident that the decision not to fill the vacancies in the court is deliberate. It is all about the absolute powers vested in the office of the CJN and the responsible exercise of the same.”

