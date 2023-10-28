Tyson Fury defeats Francis Ngannou by split decision

Tyson Fury defeated a stubborn Francis Ngannou by split decision to remain undefeated in his boxing career.

Ngannou who made his boxing debut pushed Fury all the way to the last round, even dropping the Briton in the third round.

