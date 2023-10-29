Could you be friends with your husband’s mistress?!

WHILE some wives hang on to a marriage despite abuse bothering on ‘intimate terrorism’, quite a few who value their pride draw the line on how much they can take from a marriage before packing their bags – children and all. “One rainy day seven years ago,” recalled Freida, a hugely successful businesswoman, “an amateur detective mission I’d set myself came to fruition.

“Until I came face to face with Linda, I’d envisaged Deji’s mistress as a younger and more successful version of me. Yet here she was in bend-down jeans, a fake designer handbag and a cheap vest top. I felt relieved but also perplexed, that she wasn’t what I call his type. She was several inches taller than him for a start. I simply couldn’t picture them together. She was dumb-struck.

every detail, bar intimate sexual ones, which, for the sake of my already shredded confidence, I didn't want to know. She told me Deji had fed her all the usual clinches: his wife didn't understand him and we were more like brother and sister. I shuddered with indignation when she revealed how he had told her the insulting lie that I wore leggings to bed to avoid sex!

"In the end, I accused him of having an affair after yet another row when he'd been particularly obnoxious. He snorted and told me if I was so convinced that he was, I should provide the proof. Luck was on my side soon after. While sorting out his laundry, I found a receipt and booking confirmation in his trouser pocket for an hotel room for the following Wednesday. He wasn't due in Lagos that day as he'd had to attend another two-day meeting in another state.

"As we talked, both our mobile phones had rung. Deji was on his way to the flat believing Linda was on her way to meet him. He had also tried to call me. His messages became frantic when neither of us answered. Finally, I picked up my phone, our conversation took place in full earshot of Linda. When he asked where I was, I hit him where it hurts: 'You'll never guess who I'm having a drink with… Linda!' Listening to his blustering on the phone sent me into a rage.

