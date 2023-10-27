Criminals Jittery Over Your Appointment, CAN Tells Wike

spines of some miscreants and other mischievous elements who were bent on turning the natiaon’s capital into a city of lawlessness, terror and insecurity.
The president of CAN, Most Rev. Daniel Okoh, made this known when he led the leadership of the association to the FCT minister on a courtesy visit in Abuja.Okoh said CAN sees his appointment as well-deserved and well-intentioned to make life easy for people living in the FCT by bringing rapid transformation.
"Your Excellency, we know you and we know that you are not a terror to good works. We, therefore, see your appointment as well-deserved and well-intentioned to make life easy for people living in the FCT by bringing rapid positive transformation."We believe that with you in the leadership of FCT Abuja, residents and visitors will soon be proud of a peaceful and beautiful environment. We are here to declare our support for your administration and to pray that yours will be a successful tenure.
“Your appointment was greeted with joy and excitement by all well-meaning residents of the FCT particularly those who have followed your antecedents and achievements as the immediate past Governor of Rivers state,” he said.
He further said that at this point, CAN is not partisan and therefore not in opposition to the government of the day, adding that they do not only work for Christian unity they also work for peaceful co-existence and the well-being of all Nigerians regardless of one's religion, ethnic background or political leaning.
“Along this line, through its elaborate structures, CAN engages other religious leaders, agencies, and institutions in conversations and activities that promote social cohesion and ultimately sustainable development in our country, Nigeria,” he said.