‘Dangote’s Commitment To Sustainable Environment Irrevocable’

The company said, as a leading business organisation, it was educating the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) on driving positive change and fostering more ways of sustainable production and consumption to drive a better society conducive to economic development.

Group managing director of Dangote Cement Plc, Arvind Pathak made these remarks while speaking during Sustainable Living Fair, a discussion and exhibition programme held on Tuesday in Lagos, as part of activities marking this year’s Sustainability Week themed ‘Sustainable Production and Consumption – The Dangote Way.’

He said the Dangote Cement Sustainability Week is a yearly tradition of positively impacting its host communities, through employee volunteering, across our Nigerian and Pan African plants, as well as all Dangote business units. headtopics.com

According to him, “since the inauguration of the Dangote Cement Sustainability Week in 2018, employee volunteers have increased by 73 per cent, a testament to our vibrant Sustainability culture. This year, one of the activities earmarked for the commemoration of our sustainability week this year is the flagship Dangote Sustainable Living Fair which is aimed at showcasing the various components of a sustainable lifestyle.

In his own remark, head, Learning & Development, Dangote Cement, Nurudeen Yusuf stated that, “in a world faced with pressing environmental challenges, it is imperative that we come together to address the urgent need for sustainable production and consumption.” headtopics.com

He said: “Today, we have a unique opportunity to witness the innovative solutions, groundbreaking technologies, and inspiring initiatives that are paving the way towards a more sustainable and equitable world.

