Ganduje, Gbajabiamila, Wike React To Supreme Court Judgment

With the Supreme Court passing judgment on the appeals of the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party as well as their presidential candidates against the election of President Bola Tinubu,The apex court in its ruling dismissed the appeals by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart Peter Obi.

A seven-judge panel led by Justice John Iyang Okoro ruled as without merit the opposition appeals over claims of fraud, electoral law violations, and Tinubu’s ineligibility to run for president. Reacting moments after the apex court dismissed the appeals by Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, the Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Abdullahi Gnduje, Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory; Nyesom Wike all hailed the judgment and said it’s now time for the President to focus on governance.Ganduje said, “Pertaining to the acceptance of this verdict, I urge our colleagues, politicians to accept it.

“So we have to congratulate our politicians for resorting to the judiciary and the judiciary has done well, it means that democracy is getting matured in Nigeria and we are happy with that.” For Gbajabiamila, the opposition exercised their rights by approaching the court but said that all that must end now so that the President can focus and take the country where it should be.“For me now is the time for all Nigerians particularly the President to roll up his sleeves and continue with the governance. headtopics.com

Also reacting to the Supreme Court judgment, FCT Minister Wike said with the outcome, there should be no more speculations. “I didn’t come with the APC crew and in court here there is nowhere they said APC and PDP. I came here as someone who wants the country to move forward. So I congratulate the president and I think that this has come to an end, no more speculation so Mr President will be focused and do what he is supposed to do for Nigerians,” Wike said.

Read more:

channelstv »

PHOTOS: Gbajabiamila, Ganduje, Seyi Tinubu at S’CourtA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Moment NSA Ribadu, Gbajabiamila, Seyi Tinubu Laughed at Obi’s Appeal Dismissal at Supreme Court [VIDEO]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Atiku, Obi vs Tinubu: ‘All distractions over now’ – Gbajabiamila reacts to Supreme Court ...Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila has reacted to President Bola Tinubu's victory at the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed petitions filed before it by presidential candidates of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Read more ⮕

Ganduje applauds Supreme Court’s decision on Tinubu’s victoryThe Nation Newspaper Ganduje applauds Supreme Court's decision on Tinubu's victory Read more ⮕

Ganduje Hails Supreme Court's Verdict On Tinubu's Electoral VictoryThe national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has applauded Thursday's Supreme Court's decision, which Read more ⮕

Supreme Court: Wait till 2031 for your ambition, Ganduje advises Atiku, ObiThe Nation Newspaper Supreme Court: Wait till 2031 for your ambition, Ganduje advises Atiku, Obi Read more ⮕