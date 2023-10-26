You must understand Nigerian politics to move forward – Wike tells APC leaders

The FCT Minister made the call when leaders of the Rivers State All Progressives Congress (APC), led by the National Chairman, South South, Chief Victor Giadom, paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja on Thursday, October 26, 2023. According to the FCT Minister, members of the Nigerian State must know and understand that the time has come to collectively work for the interest of the country, with the elections now over and the emergence of the president.

Speaking on the need for unity among Rivers State politicians, irrespective party affiliations, the Minister urged them to put aside their individual interests and work for the collective interest of the State by supporting President Tinubu’s administration He said, “For our state, time has also come that we must understand the politics of the country in order to move forward. So many States have benefited from it; we must also not lose out.

